HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur strife alters poll equation in Mizoram

October 09, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Guwahati

Rahul Karmakar

 

Between 1989 and 2018, power in Mizoram has alternated between the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF), an extremist group-turned-political party, in 10-year blocks. History, thus, seemed to favour a second successive term for the MNF until the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) began shaping up as a major challenger in the State.

The ZPM, a five-year-old regional entity that replaced the Congress as the principal Opposition in the 40-member Assembly in 2018, gave the MNF a scare by sweeping all 11 seats in the Lunglei Municipal Council polls in April.

The scenario changed a month later when ethnic violence between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo people broke out in adjoining Manipur on May 3. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of the MNF, virtually stole the thunder from the Congress and the ZPM by taking a stand for the Kuki-Zo people, ethnically related to the Mizos.

Caught napping

As over 12,500 Kuki-Zo people displaced from Manipur took shelter in Mizoram, Mr. Zoramthanga upped the Zo unity game.

Both the Congress, under new president Lalsawta, and the ZPM, headed by former IPS officer Lalduhawma, were slow to react to the Manipur crisis, which left no room for criticising the MNF. While the former hopes to make a comeback, the latter believes that its promise of a “new political system” would stand it in good stead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.