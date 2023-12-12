Manipur: as govt. prepares to dispose of unclaimed bodies, tribal body insists on collective burial

December 12, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi:

More than a week after the Supreme Court’s directions on the dignified disposal of unclaimed bodies of those killed in Manipur’s ethnic conflict by cutting out “third parties”, the government has started sending notifications to the families of the victims, asking them to claim the bodies for conducting last rites at any one of five permitted locations.

But with no body having been claimed since the above-mentioned November 28 order of the Supreme Court, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) is insisting that all families of the Kuki-Zo victims had already consented to a collective burial and that the government must first transport the bodies out of Imphal.

Meanwhile, government sources have said that the State will proceed with dignified burials if the next of kin or families do not claim the body within 10 days of being notified and reminded. They added that once the families claim the bodies, logistics of transporting it can be arranged.

This comes even as leaders from the ITLF maintained that they had been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to expect the arrival of the bodies from Imphal in the next couple of days, spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told The Hindu.

“The ball is in the government’s court now. There is no room for a compromise on this issue. The burial has to be collective because that is our tradition when it comes to community members killed in massacres. We have been told to expect the arrival of all dead bodies from Imphal in the next couple of days. So till the bodies arrive, we will wait,” Mr. Vualzong said on Tuesday, referring to the meetings being held between the CSOs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a list of the 169 identified victims, as submitted to the Supreme Court, a total of 88 bodies remain unclaimed in the morgues of two hospitals in Imphal and one in Churachandpur — all those of Kuki-Zo victims killed in the violence. Of the 81 bodies claimed so far, just around 4-5 are those of Kuki-Zo victims.

Alternative sites

Notifications being sent to the families of the victims show that of the five permitted locations, four are in Churachandpur district, and one in Kangpokpi district. These sites were proposed as alternatives to the initial site picked by Kuki-Zo CSOs in Torbung area, which was along a buffer zone and opposed by government authorities.

The ITLF had pointed out last week to the Supreme Court-appointed committee that Kuki-Zo CSOs had been having regular meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the burial and that the committee’s reports made it seem like it had not been made aware of the discussions in these meetings.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal, had in its 13th report, said the families of the identified victims should be directed to claim the bodies for last rites, failing which, the committee had suggested that the State should carry out last rites in a dignified manner, further recommending that no CSOs should be allowed to interfere in the process of claiming and conducting last rites of these bodies.

The Supreme Court, while considering this report, had accepted these suggestions and directed the State government to reach out to families of those whose bodies were still unclaimed by December 4. It had also permitted the State to conduct the last rites if the bodies remained unclaimed and not allow any “third party” to interfere.

The court order had also added that “they are permitted to carry out the last rites together with requisite religious observance”.

Even though the State government and the Justice Mittal-led committee have accused CSOs like ITLF of “obstructing” the process of claiming and conducting the last rites of these dead bodies, the ITLF and other CSOs like the Joint Philanthropic Organisations, and Kuki Inpi Manipur, have insisted that these allegations are incorrect.

All tribal bodies have maintained that none of them are preventing families from claiming the bodies but that the families had themselves consented to carry out the collective burial.

Further, even though the Justice Mittal Committee had noted that the State government had notified a Standard Operating Procedure for the disposal of bodies of people killed in the conflict, this procedure requires all families to submit an undertaking to their district Superintendent of Police (SP) that the planned burial process will in no way create a law and order situation.

Without this undertaking, the SP cannot clear the process to claim the body, as per this procedure.