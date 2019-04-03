Manifesto will help us win all 7 seats: Cong

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:51 IST

‘Cycle yatra stirring up enthusiasm’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that the party’s election manifesto would benefit the common man and help it win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital.

“The manifesto has given full attention to the needs of all sections, category, caste, religion and beliefs, as well as that of the common man, the poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth, students and the unemployed,” said a statement by the Congress working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia.

“The manifesto clearly shows that the Congress works for the interest and welfare of the people, and nothing has been left out for the fully integrated development and progress of the country,” the Delhi Congress said.

Mr. Yadav, who addressed public meetings all day after the manifesto was released, said that within three days, the Haath Ke Saath Cycle Yatra, started by the Delhi Congress, has stirred up considerable enthusiasm among the people.

“In the public meetings at the chaupals of the villages, locals are extending cordial welcome to the cyclists,” Mr. Yadav said

“The cyclists are also getting tremendous response from people in Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, resettlement colonies, unauthorised colonies, small traders, women and youth, which affords an ideal platform for the cyclists to have direct interaction with the people, and listen to their problems and probable solutions,” added the Congress leader.