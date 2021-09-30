Mangu Singh’s tenure as DMRC MD extended

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Mangu Singh as the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) till March 31, 2022. Mr. Singh has been the MD of DMRC since January 1 2013, taking over from E. Sreedharan.

“The Govt. of NCT of Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and after obtaining concurrence of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India vide letter dated September 28, 2021, is pleased to extend the tenure of Mangu Singh as Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited up to March 31, 2022,” stated the order issued by the Transport Department of the Delhi government.