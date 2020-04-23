Mandoli jail to take in more inmates

To implement social distancing inside prisons in the Capital, a high-powered committee (HPC) has decided to transfer 200 prisoners from Rohini jail and 50 prisoners from Tihar to Mandoli jail here.

The HPC, constituted under the Supreme Court’s direction, and headed by Justice Hima Kohli said the decision would enable the prison administration to implement “social distancing” amongst the inmates of all the three jail complexes.

The committee, which took stock of the ongoing process of decongesting prisons here, was informed by D.G. (Prisons) that a total of 2,962 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and convicts, were released on either interim bail, parole or remission of sentence during the lockdown period till April 18.

Relaxation of criteria

Members of the committee have taken into consideration that on the basis of the criteria adopted earlier, till April 18 about 2,700 inmates/ convicts/UTPs have been released on parole/interim bail.

The panel also took note of the observations made by the Supreme Court in its subsequent orders, as well as the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to the effect that persons suffering from acute illness have lesser immunity and are more prone to getting infected by COVID-19.

It relaxed the criteria for release during lockdown with respect to those prisoners/UTPs who are suffering from HIV, cancer, chronic kidney dysfunction (UTPs requiring dialysis), Hepatitis B or C, asthma, and TB.

Easing jail population

D.G (Prisons) said that on the basis of this new criterion, approximately 50 UTPs suffering from various illness(es) would be the beneficiaries and their release would further ease out the jail population.

However, those inmates who are undergoing trial for intermediary or large quantity recovery under narcotics drugs, or are facing trial for sexual offences, including those made against children, and acid attack will not be given the benefit of the additional relaxation. Also UTPs who are foreign nationals are excluded from this relaxation.

Those convicts who have completed their sentence and could not be released for want of deposit of fine have been given the option to deposit it within “15 days of lifting of lockdown”.

DG (Prisons) also assured the committee that before releasing any prisoner, he or she will be medically screened and their transportation will be carried out in full compliance of the norms of social distancing.