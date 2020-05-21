Delhi

Mandoli Jail official tests coronavirus positive

The official lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. Contact tracing is being done, according to a senior jail official

A senior official of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

“The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came positive on Wednesday,” a senior jail official said.

The victim lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. Contact tracing is being done, he said.

Earlier, a jail official of the Rohini Jail had tested positive for COVID-19, days after 15 inmates from the prison contracted the disease.

