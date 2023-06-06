ADVERTISEMENT

Mandoli inmate kills self; third suicide in fortnight in Delhi jails

June 06, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital after consuming an unknown substance, but he was declared brought dead, the police said; in late May, two prisoners had killed themselves in Tihar jail

The Hindu Bureau

The entrance of the Mandoli jail complex in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In the third such incident across the city’s jails, an inmate at Mandoli prison allegedly committed suicide by consuming an unknown substance on June 2.

The victim, a 23-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at Mandoli’s jail no. 13, was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the deceased was arrested for a theft in Gokalpuri. As it was an unnatural death, the duty metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court was informed to conduct proceedings under CrPC Section 176, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board at the hospital and his viscera was preserved for the chemical analysis, the officer said.

On May 22, a 26-year-old man killed himself in the Tihar jail complex, hours after he was convicted in a robbery case. Four days later, a 29-year-old undertrial prisoner at Tihar died after he allegedly consumed poison.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / suicide / prison

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US