Manager of eatery beaten up by ex-staffers for getting them fired

A 27-year-old restaurant manager of an upscale club in Siri Fort area was allegedly beaten up by three former employees of the restaurant in the early hours of Friday, allegedly because the victim had got them fired three months ago. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation.

The police said that the incident occurred around 1:30am when Tarun Nayyar, a resident of east Delhi’s Surya Nagar, stepped out from the club and got on his bike. Three men identified as Vivek Kumar, Bhavdeep and Harish stopped his bike and attacked him.

“As soon I started to leave, the three came and stopped me. Bhavdeep took the keys of my bike to make sure I didn’t leave. The three then started punching me,” said Mr. Nayyar.

The victim alleged that the accused, while beating him, allegedly said, “Tune humain nikalwaya hai, ab hum tujhe sabak sikhaenge (You got us fired. We’ll now teach you a lesson)” and they continued to beat him for the next 30 minutes.

Threatened to kill him

On allegations levelled by the accused, Mr. Nayyar said that he had caught the three of them stealing from the restaurant three months ago and had reported the matter to the owner of the restaurant. “The owner had fired all of them. They had joined together two months prior to the incident,” the victim said.

Mr. Nayyar also alleged that when he was being beaten up, there was one more person who currently works at the restaurant. “Though, he didn’t try to save me but he had no role to play in this incident. He was standing in a corner,” said Mr. Nayyar.

The three men allegedly threatened to kill Mr. Nayyar before leaving him stranded on the road.

The manager was able to call the police, who took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination. He was discharged a day later.

Accused absconding

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Hauz Khas police station and are investigating the matter.

“Mr. Nayyar provided address of one of the accused but when teams went to the address in Mehrauli, he could not be traced. Efforts are being made to find them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya.