Man, woman found dead in west Delhi apartment; murder-suicide suspected

February 11, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the victims, Vikas Kumar and Anchal, had know each other for years

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday said a couple was found dead in an apartment in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, where the man allegedly hanged himself to death after killing the woman in the heat of the moment during a verbal spat.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the victims Vikas Kumar, 28, and Anchal, 25, had known each other for years. Vikas, who lived in Anand Parbat, was a gym trainer and Anchal, a resident of Patel Nagar, was studying business management in Canada.

On Thursday afternoon, the police were informed about two bodies found in a second-floor apartment in Ramesh Nagar. A team reached the spot and found Vikas’s body hanging from a ceiling fan and that of Anchal lying on the bed. Investigation is under way and, prima facie, the police believe that Anchal was either strangulated or smothered to death. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to a senior officer, Anchal had left her house that morning after telling her family she would return soon. When she didn’t come back, her mother contacted some of Anchal’s friends. The friends, who knew about Vikas, took the mother to the apartment. After the group broke open the door and discovered the bodies, they alerted the police.

A resident of the apartment complex said the people living there only knew that Vikas had moved into the house on February 2 and not interacted with anyone the whole time.

