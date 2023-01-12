HamberMenu
Man, woman found dead in Delhi’s Bawana hotel room

January 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man and a woman, both 21 years old, were found dead at a hotel in north-west Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said on Wednesday.

The hotel informed the police about the bodies found in one of their rooms. “The woman had injury marks on the neck ,” DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. The victims were 21 years old, the police said.

According to the CCTV footage, the police said that nobody was seen entering the room after the duo checked in. “We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” DCP said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 

