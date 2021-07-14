Man with criminal cases shot in lawyer’s chamber

NEW DELHI

14 July 2021 00:26 IST

A 42-year-old man was shot dead inside a lawyer’s chamber in Dwarka Court Complex on Monday night. Police have registered a case and begun probe.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the victim has been identified as Swikar Luthra. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is under way.

Police sources said the incident took place around 9 p.m. when Luthra, who has several criminal cases registered against him, was visiting lawyer Arun Sharma in his chamber.

“There were four others inside the chamber out of which one is absconding. Teams are looking for him and questioning is under way with the other three accused present inside,” said a senior police officer, adding that CCTV footage has been obtained and examined. Police said that the absconding person is suspected to have shot Luthra.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect after which he took out a pistol and shot Luthra. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The motive will be ascertained once the accused is arrested, they added.