Man with 4 bullets held at Gurugram metro station

GURUGRAM

19 January 2021 23:49 IST

Accused was nabbed during routine check

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Gurugram Police after four bullet cartridges were found in his bag at MG Road metro station during a routine check on Sunday.

According to the FIR, CISF constable Dharampal, manning the bagger scanner at the metro station, noticed four cartridges inside the bag of the young man and alerted Sub-Inspector Omprakash Meena. The two policemen checked the luggage and seized the cartridges. The matter was then reported to the Operations Control Room at Shastri Park.

The man identified himself as Rohan Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri in U.P. The accused was handed over to Gurugram Police and a case was registered at Metro Police Station under the Arms Act.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the man’s father had a gun licence and the two .315 bore cartridges belonged to him. The two other cartridges were blank. The family had deposited the licenced weapon after the death of the young man’s father, but the cartridges were left in the bag and went unnoticed. Yadav was later released on the bail.