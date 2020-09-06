Man with ₹1 lakh bounty arrested in riots case

Accused had shot dead a law student in north-east Delhi this February

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team probing the north-east riots case on Sunday arrested a man, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, for allegedly killing a 26-year-old law student near a school in north-east Delhi.

Mustaqeem (25) alias Sameer Saifi, a resident of old Mustafabad, who allegedly shot dead Rahul Solanki near Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar on February 24, was arrested by a special investigation team on September 3, the police said.

He has been sent to judicial custody, they said. Mustaqeem had joined the protest against the CAA and NRC near Farukia Masjid, they added.

Solanki was pursuing LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad and had stepped out of his home to buy milk when he was killed.

The SIT has arrested seven others – Arif, Anis, Sirajuddin, Salman, Sonu, Saifi and Irshad – accused in the Solanki case and they have been charge-sheeted for actively participating in the riots with a common objective to cause death and burning properties on February 24, the police said.

Solanki was shot dead near Rajdhani Public School and a case was registered at Dayalpur police station. Later, the investigation was handed over to the SIT.

Identification

During investigation, eyewitnesses described the person who opened fire on Solanki. They identified the accused from his clothes and appearance after they were shown a video of the incident, a senior police officer said.

“We had deployed our sources in Mustafabad to identify the alleged shooter on the basis of his description. Our team questioned hundreds from the area and verified their presence at the spot through physical and technical means, but we did not get any information. After six months, on September 3, one of our sources informed us and he was apprehended from Bhajanpura Majar,” the officer said.

Mustaqeem denied his involvement initially, but confessed to it after detailed questioning, he said.

The countrymade pistol used in the crime was recovered along with five live cartridges, at his instance. A mobile phone and the clothes, shoes and helmet, which he was wearing at the time of committing the crime, have also been found, the police said.

Mustaqeem studied up to Class X and dropped out to work as a carpenter, they said.