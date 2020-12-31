Man, wife held for selling NRI’s property

NEW DELHI

31 December 2020 00:45 IST

A man, who fraudulently sold the property of an NRI woman in south Delhi at a throwaway price, was arrested along with his wife, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Maninder Shah Singh (68).

Police said they had received a complainant from Motian Devi Lamba, an NRI based in London. The complainant said that she had purchased a property located in Greater Kailash in 1973. She had entered into an agreement to sell the property with Mr. Singh in 2010. As per the agreement, 51% of the money will be taken by the complainant and the rest by Mr. Singh. She had given him an SPA (Special Power of Attorney) also. Later, she came to know that Mr. Singh has further entered into an agreement to sale with M/s Skylink Construction Pvt. Ltd. for a total sale consideration of ₹27 crore. He also took ₹25 lakh in advance without the consent and knowledge of the complainant.

The officer said that Ms. Lamba cancelled the said agreement and SPA in favour of Mr. Singh by way of publication in 2011. This was also conveyed by way of legal notice to Mr. Singh. After receiving the legal notice, Mr. Singh hatched a criminal conspiracy with his wife and tampered with the SPA executed by the complainant in favour of her son Juginder Lamba by changing the name of original attorney to Manju Devi, the officer said.

On the basis of the forged SPA, Mr. Singh and his wife sold the property and executed a sale deed in 2012 in favour of director of M/s Skylink Construction Pvt. Ltd. They opened a forged bank account in the name of Ms. Lamba in Axis Bank, Paschim Vihar in order to encash the cheque, which was given in the name of the complainant, the officer added.