Man, wife held for killing her lover

A 34-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship with in Rohini’s Kanjhawala, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Dunia Lal Mahto (38) and his wife are residents of Madhubani district in Bihar, they said.

On January 8, an unidentified body was found in Kanjhawala. To ascertain the identity of the deceased, police officers checked the missing persons register and identified it to be Amar Gaud. He has been missing since 10 a.m. on January 5 with his cab, a senior police officer said.

Post-mortem report revealed that he died of strangulation, the police said.

“During investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended Mahto and his wife from Jaipur. On their instance, the cab and the rope used to strangulate the deceased were also recovered,” DCP (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said.

Interrogation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the deceased. But, her relationship with him did not work well. Also, her husband came to know about it and hence she decided to get rid of him. On the day of the incident, she called the victim to her room and gave him sweets laced with sleeping pills. Later, she called her husband and they strangulated him. They then dumped his body at Kanjhawala, the DCP said.