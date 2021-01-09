Man, wife arrested for mortgaging father’s property

NEW DELHI

09 January 2021 00:13 IST

Accused availed of ₹2.47 cr. home loan

A husband-wife duo were arrested for allegedly mortgaging the property of his father, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Anuj Jaipuria (40) and his 36-year-old wife Sunita (name changed), they said.

According to the police, one Rajender Jaipuria had purchased property number B-158, Noida Sector-31 in 2011. He allowed his younger son Anuj Jaipuria to stay with him on the first floor of the house, along with his wife and two children.

Advertising

Advertising

In 2018, officials of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited visited the complainant’s house claiming that a home loan of ₹2.47 crore was availed by mortgaging the said property, a senior police officer said.

Apart from the complainant, his wife Jayshree Jaipuria, son and daughter-in-law were shown as co-applicants in the loan, the officer said.

The complainant came to know that his son had fraudulently used his previous address – 6947/3, Kolhapur Road, Kamla Nagar, Delhi – in the alleged loan documents, which he had disposed of in 2011, the police said.

During investiagtion, it was found that signatures in the name of four persons were there on every loan document, while the complainant claimed that he and his wife Ms. Jayshree never signed any loan document and their signatures had been forged by his son and daughter-in-law, the police said.