Man, wife arrested for killing parents

A retired government employee and his wife were found murdered with multiple stab wounds at their residence in Dwarka’s Chhawla on Friday. The couple’s son Satish (35) and daughter-in-law Kavita (35) have been arrested in connection with the case.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the victims were Raj Singh (61), who had retired from municipal corporation last year, and his wife Omwati (58).

On Friday morning, the couple’s daughter reached their residence in Durga Vihar with a cousin and knocked on the door.

“Satish and his wife didn’t let the daughter and the cousin enter. Their behaviour was not normal. After this, the cousin entered the house through the back door,” said an officer.

“They then saw the elderly couple lying on the bed with multiple wounds. The motive behind the murder is likely property issue. The time of the murder is yet to be ascertained. Interrogation is under way,” he added.