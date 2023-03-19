Man who was seen beating up woman in viral video traced

March 19, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - New Delhi

After a video surfaced on the Internet showing a man beating up a woman and forcefully pushing her inside a car, the police on Sunday said that it traced both of them. Another man seen in the video along with the car has also been traced. The police said that the two men and the woman were friends and had an altercation over some “personal issues”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the incident took place between 9.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. near the Mangolpuri flyover signal and the police had also received a PCR call regarding the same.

Based on the vehicle number, the car was traced and it was found that it was used for ride-hailing services via Uber. He said the woman and the men were traced through the Uber booking and Paytm payment details and were found at their respective homes.

The man who was seen hitting the woman was identified as Rohit Rana and owns a flour mill, and the woman works as an accountant. The other man, a friend of Rohit’s, was identified as Yogesh. A senior police officer said that Yogesh Kumar was not involved in the altercation.

“The car was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri at around 9 p.m. The woman and her friends had an altercation midway due to some personal reasons and she got down form the car near the Mangolpuri signal. Her friend Rohit, as seen in the video, physically assaulted her and forced her to get inside the car,” the DCP said, adding that the Uber driver dropped them off at the given location and left.

“The woman was counselled and her statement was recorded. We have also done her medical examination,” Mr. Singh said, adding that further investigation will be done accordingly.

The DCP said that after receiving the initial information, the police had filed a case under IPC section 365 and taken up the investigation.