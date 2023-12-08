HamberMenu
Man who reported robbery dies inside Delhi police station

December 08, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man died in west Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police said on Thursday. The deceased, Rahul Yadav, was taken to the police station after he made a call reporting a robbery on Wednesday, an officer said, adding that the complainant was under the influence of alcohol and remained near the room of the Investigating Officer.“At 5.30 a.m., when an officer tried to wake him up, Yadav was found to be unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

