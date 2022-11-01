Man who posed as CBI officer arrested

Accused Mayank Kapoor had created a fake profile on a matrimonial site and duped a woman of ₹1.5 lakh

A man was arrested from Rohini for allegedly posing as an IPS officer with the CBI and duping a woman of ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Monday.

In a complaint to police on Friday, the woman said she had met the accused Mayank Kapoor on a matrimonial site, who introduced himself as a joint director with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and told her he had also been given additional charges of Anti-Terror Squad, National Investigating Agency, and Research and Analysis Wing.

The woman said Kapoor told her he earned ₹50-70 lakh per annum and produced an identity card showing him to be a special officer of the CBI. Police sources said Kapoor had downloaded a picture of a CBI officer’s identity card from the internet and morphed it.

After winning her confidence, Kapoor told her his bank account was frozen due to a vigilance inquiry and he was in need of money, and she lent him ₹1.5 lakh.

“When the woman realised she was conned, she blocked his phone number. This enraged him and he allegedly shared their private pictures with her neighbours and threatened her,” police said.

An investigation was launched and, based on the evidence submitted by the woman, police zeroed in on Kapoor’s residence in Rohini Sector-19 but found it empty.

Using technical surveillance, police undertook a search in Rohini Sector-15 and nabbed the accused from a park.

An official said that Kapoor revealed he had eloped with a woman in 2013 and settled down in Wazirabad. A year later, his wife filed a molestation case against him and they got divorced in 2017. Soon, he began creating fake profiles on dating apps and matrimonial sites to con women. In 2019, too, he had allegedly duped a woman and was booked in Mumbai.