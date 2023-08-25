HamberMenu
Man who lost kin in car crash to get ₹50 lakh in damages 

August 25, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has ordered premier travel agencies Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel to pay ₹50 lakh to a Delhi man who lost his wife, son and father-in-law in an accident during a Sri Lanka visit in 2019.

Yogesh Saigal, son of former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal, and his daughter had alleged that the travel agencies involved a third-party service provider, who arranged for the family a 67-year-old car driver.

The driver rammed the car into a truck, leading to the death of Mr. Yogesh Saigal’s wife Kanupuriya Saigal, son Shreya and father-in-law Ganga Prasad Vimal. The forum directed both travel agencies to pay a relief of ₹50 lakh to the complainants within three months.

The complainant had sought ₹8.99 crore towards pecuniary damages from the travel agencies for negligence and deficiency in services, unfair trade practice, misleading advertisements and ₹1 lakh as cost of legal proceedings.

The consumer forum directed both travel agencies pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the complainants within three months while saying that the “trauma undergone by the complainants in terms of losing the companionship of his wife/mother, the loss of support of just turned adult son/brother and loss of his father-in-law/grandfather cannot be measured in terms of money”.

