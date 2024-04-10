Man who killed, stuffed partner in cupboard had criminal past, say police

April 10, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Vipul Tailor, arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his live-in partner Rukhsar alias Riya, and stuffing her body into a cupboard, had at least 10 active criminal cases against him, said Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Mr. Tailor had been booked for attempted murder, violations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as well as the Arms Act, said police, adding that they made the discovery after interrogating the accused.

Investigation also revealed that the accused, along with the Gogi Gang, had orchestrated a knife attack on a man while inside jail after being convicted in a narcotics case. “After being granted parole, he escaped jail time, and was declared as a proclaimed offender,” said DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

The police arrested the accused from Rajasthan six days after the family of the victim informed the police upon failure to make contact with her. An FIR has been filed against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Upon investigating the site — a residence in south-west Delhi’s Dabri —the police found the body of the deceased inside a large wardrobe, placed in sitting position, with superficial wounds indicating strangulation. The room was also strewn with household items, suggesting a scuffle between the couple.

Police added that the accused had been absconding since the day he allegedly committed the crime on April 3, and according to CCTV footage, he left his residence at 9 p.m. in his four-wheeler.

After tracking his car, which was initially found to be in Sohana, the police nabbed the accused from Udaipur in Rajasthan after a 48-hour chase.

“The accused tried to mislead the police by changing his location multiple times, but after he was caught in an accident and was being moved in an ambulance to Bhilwara, he was nabbed by the police,” said DCP Singh.

‘Murdered after quarrel’

Police said that according to the deceased’s father, she had ended a previous marriage in Surat, Gujarat, and had struck up a friendship with the accused in 2017.

After interrogating the accused, police learnt that the couple had met at a spa centre in Surat, which was run by the deceased.

After they entered into a relationship, the couple shifted to a residence in Rajapuri, located in the Dabri area, while the deceased’s six-year-old daughter was made to live at her maternal grandfather’s house, said police, adding that after being “persuaded” by the deceased, Mr. Tailor paid ₹7 lakh as down payment for an apartment. Upon subsequent pressure for more money for future instalments as well as a rising clamour for marriage, Mr. Tailor decided to “eliminate” his partner.

“The accused told us they used to have several quarrels, and on the day of the crime, the accused murdered the victim upon finding her inebriated, and fled the scene,” DCP Singh said.