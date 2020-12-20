Man who jumped red light gets bail, asked not to leave city

New Delhi

20 December 2020 23:49 IST

Delhi HC directs him not to leave city

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested for jumping the red light and fleeing from the scene with a police constable clinging on to his car’s bonnet for about 100 metres.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru noted that the accused Vaibhav Malhotra has admitted to the charges made by the prosecution and also that the investigation in the case is now complete.

The High Court, however, ordered Malhotra to provide a contact number to the Station House Officer of Paschim Vihar (West) police station and ensure that he is reachable at all times. The judge also directed Malhotra not to leave the Capital.

Constable’s complaint

The case against Malhotra was registered at the complaint of constable Virender, who stated that on September 11, 2020, at 8 p.m., he was on duty near a red light in Paschim Vihar and was regulating the traffic.

Constable Virender stated that he saw a car approaching from the wrong side and jumping the red light. He signalled the driver to stop.

However, the driver, who was identified as Malhotra, did not stop the vehicle and instead accelerated the vehicle to flee from the spot. Constable Virender stated that since he was in front of the car he came on to the bonnet of the car but that also did not deter Malhotra from stopping the vehicle.

Constable Virender said Mr. Malhotra drove the vehicle for about 100 metres, with him clinging on to the bonnet, and then stopped to provide him an opportunity to get down. When Virender tried to apprehend Malhotra, he fled from the spot. The constable sustained minor injuries.

Subsequently, Malhotra was apprehended. He initially took a plea that he was not driving the said vehicle. Later, the CCTV footage of the incident was recovered and it is case of the prosecution that Mr. Malhotra was clearly identified in the footage.

In his bail application, Malhotra has now admitted that he was driving the vehicle. His explanation is that he was learning how to drive and had mistakenly jumped the red light.

When Constable Virender signalled him to stop, he became nervous and pressed the accelerator instead of brake. It is his case that he had no intention to cause any injury or harm to any person. He claimed that the alleged offence was committed as he was not adept to handle the vehicle.

The court said it was not evaluating the merits of the explanation put up as a defence by Malhotra. It, however, took note of the fact that since Malhotra has admitted to the incident he would thus, undergo any punishment that may be imposed on him at a subsequent stage by the court.