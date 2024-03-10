Man who fell into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi dead, body pulled out

March 10, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The body of a man who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on March 10, Water Minister Atish said.

The man, aged around 30, is yet to be identified.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team.” According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years.

“How he entered the borewell room, how he fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police.

“I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours,” she said in the post.

Around 1 a.m., information was received that a person fell into the borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi’s Keshopur Mandi area.

The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Minister assures action

Water Minister Atishi earlier visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant.

The Minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot.

“I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant),” Atishi told PTI.

Water Minister Atishi at Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur

She said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.

“The surrounding of the borewell where the person fell was completely locked. Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn’t a child who fell inside, it’s an adult man. Police are looking into the matter now. It is not possible or even allowed for anyone to enter the area. However, the police are investigating it,” she said.

The Minister has also written to the Chief Secretary, directing him to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to ensure that all government and private abandoned borewells are welded and sealed immediately.

The Minister also sought a compliance report within 48 hours.

“A deeply unfortunate incident has taken place in Delhi today where someone has fallen into an abandoned borewell in the Keshopur STP. While this borewell was on land that had been handed over to the Delhi Metro in 2020, nonetheless it is our responsibility to examine if any lapses have taken place on the part of the DJB and to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future,” the letter to the Chief Secretary read.

