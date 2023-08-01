Man who duped people with bank job offers held

August 01, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping relatives and acquaintances of various MPs and MLAs on the pretext of providing them jobs in nationalised banks, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior officer, the accused, Ashu Bajpai, was arrested based on several identical complaints received via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that one of these was filed at the Cyber North police station. The complainant alleged she was duped of ₹25,000 by a man who had called her claiming to be the manager of a State Bank of India branch at Chandni Chowk and offered her a clerical position, he added.

The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district and a final year BA student, was traced using technical analysis of his call detail records and arrested from a hotel in Kanpur, the DCP added.

