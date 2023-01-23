Man who duped Delhi hotel by posing as UAE official remanded in police custody

January 23, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Sunday sent Mahamed Sharif, accused of duping a five-star hotel in the national capital of more than ₹23 lakh by posing as a functionary of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) royal family and not paying the bill for his more than three-month stay, on two-day police custody.

The Delhi police had arrested the man on January 19 from Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, Mr. Sharif’s home district, with the help of technical surveillance and tracking his phone.

During a hearing, Duty Magistrate Shivangi Vyas noted that the police had to recover various items allegedly stolen from the hotel from his house in Delhi and granted the custodial interrogation.

‘Stole silverware’

According to the police, a case was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station on January 14 on the complaint of Anupam Das Gupta, general manager of the Leela Palace Hotel, who alleged that a guest had stayed at the hotel from August 1 to November 20 and had fled without clearing a large amount of his bill. Mr. Sharif had told the hotel staff that he was an employee at the office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, and also showed a resident card of the country.

The hotel has also accused Mr. Sharif of stealing silverware and other expensive items from the room.