Man who climbed Red Fort dome on R-Day held

A 29-year-old man who allegedly climbed one of the domes of the Red Fort during the violence in Delhi on Republic day has been arrested, the police said on Monday. Jaspreet Singh from Swaroop Nagar in north-west Delhi, was arrested by a Crime Branch team on Saturday.
Jaspreet is one of the associates of Maninder Singh, who was arrested on February 16 for allegedly swinging swords with the intent of “motivating” and “energising” the protesters at the monument.
“Jaspreet was standing behind Maninder and also climbed up one of the domes that are located on either sides of the ramparts at the Red Fort. Jaspreet was identified from the pictures and videos,” an officer said.
The police had alleged that 30-year-old Maninder had “motivated” people who had accompanied the farmers’ tractor parade, to move from the Singhu border protest site towards Mukarba Chowk.
Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the farmers’ tractor parade on January 26, demanding repeal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. Many of the protesters entered the Red Fort and some hoisted religious flags on its domes.
