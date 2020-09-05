Man who beat up, robbed pilot booked under MCOCA

A 22-year-old youth, arrested for assaulting and robbing a pilot of a private airlines at gunpoint near the IIT flyover, has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), the police said on Saturday.
The police said that P. Silva, a history-sheeter and resident of Madangir, was found involved in over 12 cases of theft, robbery, snatching and Arms Act.
“Even from inside the jail, he was allegedly controlling his ‘Thak Thak’ gang to carry out criminal activities in Delhi,” DCP (South) Atul Thakur said, adding that it has also come to notice that Silva used the money from criminal activities to acquire benami properties.
The police said that the MCOCA has been registered to investigate the illegal activities, syndicate of Silva and property acquired by him and his accomplices.
On June 2, Silva he and his accomplices robbed and assaulted the pilot when he was on his way to the airport.
