Delhi

Man who appeared in vest during hearing fined ₹10,000

The Delhi High Court last week imposed ₹10,000 penalty on a man who appeared in his vest during a videoconferencing (VC) hearing.

“The conduct of the petitioner no. 5 (one of the litigants) in appearing before the court in his vest is totally unacceptable. Even though the proceedings were being conducted through VC, he should have appeared before the court in proper clothes,” Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said.

The High Court directed the man to deposit the penalty amount with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

The High Court was hearing a domestic violence case in which the parties chose to close the case amicably following the dissolving of their marriage.


