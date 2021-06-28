Delhi

Man wanted in R-Day violence case arrested from Punjab

Many protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument during the R-Day protest.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a man from Punjab in connection with the Red Fort flag hoisting case, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gurjot Singh, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Singh was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab. A reward of ₹1 lakh was declared for his arrest.

Produced before court

He was arrested on Sunday and was taken to Delhi and produced before a court. He will be handed over to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police who is investigating the case, police said.

He was involved in the violence that took place at Red Fort on Republic Day. After the incident, he came outside and spoke to the media where he disclosed about his role in the incident. On that basis, he was wanted in the case and a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on his arrest, the DCP said.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26. Many protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.


