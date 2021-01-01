Man wanted in murder case arrested

He was detained in Dubai then brought to the Capital: police

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal — Sukh Bikriwal — at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai, said officials.

“He was detained in Dubai and was brought to Delhi at 6.50 a.m.. He has been taken to Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony,” said an officer.

He added that Sukhmeet Singh alias Sukh Bikriwal was the main conspirator in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Balwinder Singh Sandhu (62). Sandhuwas gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16. He was also involved in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak incident.

Sukh was acting on behest of a Pakistan-based terror organisation and was executing killing as per the instructions in Punjab to disrupt peace. They are also finding out if there are any links of him with terror organization supporting Khalistan movement.