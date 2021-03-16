Man wanted in Lucknow murder held

A 28-year-old man, who was wanted in Ajit Singh murder case in Lucknow, was arrested in the Delhi early on Monday, the police said.
The accused has been identified as Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
“He was involved in several criminal cases. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head and was wanted in the case of Ajit Singh’s murder, which took place on January 6 this year, in Lucknow,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.
Tomar was arrested on Monday while he was trying to evade police checking in Swaroop Nagar, the police said.
An imported pistol with five live cartridges have been seized from the possession of the accused, the DCP said.
In January, 39-year-old Ajit, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district having 17 cases against him, was killed and two others sustained injuries in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.
Ajit and his accomplice Mohar Singh were travelling in an SUV when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them.
