Man wanted in Jahangirpuri case arrested

The accused has previous involvement in a murder case

A scene at Jahangirpuri where clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession in April. | Photo Credit: File photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The accused has previous involvement in a murder case

A 38-year-old man, wanted in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, was arrested in north-west Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence took place in April.

The police received a tip-off about the presence of a person suspected to be involved in the violence. “A trap was laid and he was arrested,” DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said.

The police said that Sikandar has previous involvement in a murder case and has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station.

Jahangirpuri clashes broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpur on April 16. Eight police personnel and a local were injured during the clash.