Man wanted in case that triggered Muzaffarnagar riots surrenders

A murder accused, who had been absconding for six years in a case that is said to be one of the triggers of the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, surrendered in a local court in Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

Ravinder was wanted in the murder of Shahnawaz, who was allegedly stabbed to death by six persons in Kawal village in Jansath on August 27, 2013. He was the father of Gaurav, one of the two cousins who were killed by a mob after an altercation turned violent.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav sent Ravinder to judicial custody till September 17. Five others were arrested in this case on June 5 this year when the police had gone to attach their properties on the orders of the sessions court. Ravinder’s property was also attached but he remained absconding. On August 27, 2013, two FIRs pertaining to murder were filed in Kawal.

Sources said that Shahnawaz’s father, Saleem, registered a case against eight people for stabbing his son after an altercation turned violent. Following the attack on Shahnawaz, a mob attacked Sachin and Gaurav who later succumbed to injuries. After an investigation, the police held that the mob killed the two accused, Sachin and Gaurav.

Later, Saleem approached the court to intervene in the matter. Interestingly, the six accused in the case of Sachin and Gaurav’s murder were sentenced to life imprisonment in February this year. However, the police faced criticism for not being able to bring the accused in the Shahnawaz murder case to the court until judicial intervention forced their hand.

On Friday, Somendra Negi, Circle Officer, Jansath, said he was yet to receive the “rukka” (note). On the delay in the arrest/surrender, Mr. Negi said they had tried hard but it seemed Ravinder used to hide in the sugarcane fields whenever the police tried to corner him. It was the pressure created by “kurki” [attachment of property] that led to his surrender, he said.