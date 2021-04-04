Man vandalises temple to ‘settle score’ with God

Accused arrested, case registered

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a temple in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh in order to ‘settle score’ with the God, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the police said that a PCR call was received on Saturday morning from Ranjeet Phatak (47), a priest at Vaishno Mata Mandir in Paschim Puri stating that two Shiva statues were displaced and there were stones and bricks lying in the temple.

Ms. Goel said that when CCTV footage was analysed, it was found that a man later identified as Vicky Mal, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was responsible for this. It was revealed that he is a vagabond and had a grudge against the God for giving him a life of a vagabond. He was a ragpicker before the lockdown and was currently doing nothing.

“At 12.30 a.m. on Friday, he came to the temple and threw stones inside the temple,” Ms. Goel said.

A case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.