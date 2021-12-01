Man tries to sell boy after abducting him

NEW DELHI

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping a 10-year-old boy from Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park and taking him to Mumbai with the intention to sell him, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar, a resident of East Nathu Colony.

On November 25, the victim’s mother approached the police and said that her child has been missing after which a kidnapping case was registered and investigation was taken up. Subsequently, it was found that their neighbour Shiv Shankar was also missing from the same day.

Technical surveillance was mounted and it was found that he was in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Police then contacted Pappu Pardhan, a social worker of Dharavi, who offered to help them. Mr. Pradhan told police that Shiv Shankar used to reside in Dharavi four years ago and he came to Dharavi from Delhi two days ago with a boy, the DCP said.

A police team went to Mumbai and arrested the accused before rescuing the boy.