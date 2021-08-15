Man tied to pole, tied up, thrashed for vehicle ‘theft’

NEW DELHI

15 August 2021 01:17 IST

3 accused identified, notices issued to them to join investigation

A man was allegedly beaten up after being tied to a pole on suspicion of vehicle theft in north Delhi’s Burari on August 10. While the victim is yet to identified, legal action has been taken against three identified accused, the police said.

The incident took place at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday in Sant Nagar at Burari. “No PCR call was received in connection with the incident, however, a video of the incident was circulated. Based on that, we initiated an enquiry into the matter the same day,” a senior police officer said.

In the video, a man is seen tied to a pole and being assaulted by a few people. He was later let off after a warning.

Victim yet to be identified

The police said that teams went to the spot for further verification. Three men who were seen assaulting the man in the video were identified and notices have been issued to them to join investigation whenever called, the police said. The victim in the video has still not been found, they said, adding that he has also not approached the police to find a complaint.

The accused allegedly told the police during investigation that the victim was caught while he was trying to escape after stealing one of their rickshaws. One of them spotted him and brought him after which they tied him to a pole and assaulted him. He was let off later after a warning.

The police said that a case was registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is under way.