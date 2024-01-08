GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man, three minors apprehended for rape of 12-year-old

A 29-year-old woman has also been arrested for being part of the plan to rape the girl. The incident took place on January 2

January 08, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man and took into custody three minor boys for taking turns to rape a 12-year-old girl in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar.

A 29-year-old woman has also been arrested for being part of the plan to rape the girl. The incident took place on January 2.

According to the police, the victim had come to Sadar Bazar to pick garbage when the accused woman forcibly took the girl to the roof of a building in Khurshid Market at Sadar Bazar’s Pan Mandi.

The police said the accused woman knew the victim as she had been living in her locality before shifting to Paharganj after her marriage.

The police said the main accused, Suresh, who runs a tea stall, was waiting for them at the crime spot with the three minor boys, who worked at his shop. The minor boys aged 12, 14 and 15.

They had erected a temporary shed to commit the crime.

The accused took turns to rape her, a senior police officer said.

The police said the victim said the minor girl did not report the incident to them immediately as she was threatened by the accused.

A case under IPC Sections 375-D (gang rape) and the POCSO Act has been registered.

The police said a medical examination was conducted on the girl. The girl’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the police said.

