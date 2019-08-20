Man thrashes senior citizen, molests his daughter

A 63-year-old man and his family were thrashed while his daughter was molested allegedly by a 20-year-old neighbour and his friends in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Thursday night, the police said on Monday.

Accused held

The prime accused has been arrested, they said. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said on the night of August 15, the senior citizen had gone to a nearby shop when the accused, Karan, a sanitation worker, came to the shop. “The duo fought over who will get the grocery first. Karan started abusing the victim when the argument turned violent,” Mr. Singh said.

The victim’s daughter then came to his rescue when the accused touched her inappropriately and also thrashed her. Following this, the victim’s family members came to the spot. Karan then got two of his friends and a fight broke out between the two sides. The victims then left the spot and rushed to their house when Karan and his friends entered and thrashed them, the 63-year-old told the police. A case has been registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. “Karan was arrested on Friday and produced before the court. He was released on bail,” Mr. Singh added.