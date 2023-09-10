Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

September 10, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - New Delhi

An 18-year-old man was beaten up and stabbed multiple times allegedly by a group of people in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on September 10.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. The victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Police said a CCTV footage showing a group of seven to nine people thrashing and stabbing the victim multiple times has been recovered. According to police, the accused fled from the spot after the incident.

"We have identified all the accused and soon they will be arrested. An FIR has been registered in the matter," a senior police official said.