Man thrashed, robbed in road rage incident

Accused duo yet to be identified: police

A 61-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and robbed after being pulled out of his car by two motorbike-borne men in a road rage incident in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Harikesh Sharma, is a Delhi-based property dealer. The police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused persons.

An argument broke out between Mr. Sharma and the two accused after their vehicles came in each other’s way.

The accused used verbal slurs against the victim, the police said. “They punched him and broke his spectacles. They also robbed him of his gold ring,” a police officer said.

The accused fled the spot after locals gathered in the area. The police said Mr. Sharma was on his way to office when the scuffle happened.

He was rushed to SGM Hospital and was later referred to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Sharma sustained minor injuries, the police said.