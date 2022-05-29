Man thrashed for molesting daughter, dies in police custody

A 40-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten by the public on suspicion of sexually assaulting his minor step-daughter, police said on Sunday.

Police said they received a PCR call on Friday regarding a minor being sexually assaulted. After the police reached the spot, the accused had already been thrashed by the public.

The complainant, the mother of the five-year-old victim, alleged that the accused, her second husband, had sexually assaulted her daughter. Subsequently, the accused was detained by police.

After being detained, the accused was taken to the DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar for treatment where he was medically examined. A case of POCSO was lodged and he was put in a lock-up at the Dabri police station.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, the accused fell ill and was rushed again to the DDU Hospital, on the way to which he fell unconscious. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A case under Section 176 of IPC has been lodged in the public beating case and investigation is ongoing.