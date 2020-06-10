Delhi

Man thrashed for exhorting money

A mobile clip has gone viral on social media in which a man on a motorcycle was seen mercilessly thrashed by a group of men in Outer North Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on June 6, and a PCR call was received. The victim Noor Alam, 30, had made the call and informed about the incident. He is stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In the video clip, recorded by a passerby, the man was chased and stopped by a group of men in the middle of the road and attacked with sticks and rods. He was beaten till the time he collapsed and became unconscious.

The assailants kept thrashing the victim leading to traffic disruption. “None of the passersby called the police. Even after the attackers left, no one came forward to help the man,” said the officer.

The police said that in the complaint, the victim has named the accused and mentioned that the attackers also snatched money from him. But in the investigation, it was found that no money was snatched, he just mentioned it to make the case strong against the accused.

The victim is a contractor and used to extort money from vendors in Azadpur Mandi. Last week, Alam tried to extort money from a man named Shashi, who works as a vegetable vendor. He refused to give money to Alam and told his friends Deepak and Govinda about Alam. When the men confronted Alam about this, they were allegedly beaten up by Alam’s accomplices, said the police.

On June 6, the men followed Alam to take revenge and hit him with lathis, said the police. The police arrested five of the accused on the same day.

