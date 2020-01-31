Man thrashed at Shah’s rally attends JMI march

Harjit Singh, 20, who was thrashed allegedly by a group of men at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting on Sunday evening in Babarpur constituency for raising anti-CAA slogans, attended the protest march at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

“I was on the way to somewhere when I got to know about Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting. I went to the rally and raised anti-CAA slogans just to shatter Mr. Shah’s arrogance because by implementing the CAA he has done a wrong thing. He is ignoring dissent voices. Someone has to stand up against what is wrong and I did,” said Mr. Singh.

He added that he was held at a police station for 20 hours and was only allowed to go after he signed a letter that he was “mentally unstable”. “In the name of medical treatment, they just took me to a hospital and got me injected. Though I was telling them that I had sustained an injury on the head, a policeman said he could not spot any blood,” said Mr. Singh.

He said that he would register a complaint against the illegal detention and the people who attacked him.

During the meeting, when he started raising anti-CAA slogans, he was beaten up. On seeing there was a commotion, Mr. Shah asked security personnel to rescue the man. He then resumed his speech. A video of the incident shows a group of men attacking the youth with chairs. An officer said the youth was then taken to the police station and that he did not have any ID proof. He was released after he gave them his residential address, they said.