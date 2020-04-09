Delhi

Man thrashed after being accused of conspiracy to spread coronavirus

A Muslim man holds a rosary outside an Islamic seminary as he walks to board a special service bus that will take him to quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 in Nizamuddin area amid a nationwide lockdown.

Mehboob Ali had returned to his village in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal

A man who had returned to his village in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal was allegedly thrashed earlier this week after some people accused him of spreading COVID-19, police said.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating the 22-year-old, who is recovering from his injuries in a hospital, police officials said.

It was earlier erroneously reported that he had died after being thrashed.

Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, had gone to Bhopal for a Tablighi Jamaat conference, officials said. He was there for 45 days and returned to the national capital in a truck carrying vegetables.

He got off at the Azadpur vegetable market on Sunday where a medical examination was conducted to check for symptoms of COVID-19. He left for his village after that. When he reached there, rumour spread that he had plans to spread COVID-19. He was thrashed in the fields and later rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said.

The official added that Ali’s condition is stable.

The Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin markaz (centre) has become a hotspot for coronavirus not only in the national capital but also across the country.

