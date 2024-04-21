Man suspected of murdering his children found dead

April 21, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

A 42-year-old man, suspected to have killed his children — a nine-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — and critically injured his wife, was found dead on railway tracks near the Anand Vihar railway station, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said they received a PCR call on Saturday, during which the caller reported a man named Shyamji missing from his house in Shashi Garden. On reaching the spot, the police found his house locked from outside.

“After opening the doors, we found the minors dead in one room and their mother unconscious in another,” the officer said.

“The accused had slit the throats of all three victims. However, his wife survived the attack and was admitted to AIIMS hospital and is currently in a critical condition,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the police found a body bearing injury marks near the Anand Vihar railway station on Friday.

On Saturday, Shyamji’s family identified the body as his. “A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday to find out how the deceased sustained the injuries,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) at the Pandav Nagar police station, the officer added.