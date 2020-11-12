Man surrenders to police after killing sister-in-law

Accused has been arrested and a case was registered: police

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and surrendered to the police in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that one Rohit came to the DCP office around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday and said that he had killed his sister-in-law.

“The SHO and other officials of Karawal Nagar police station went to the accused’s house and found the body,” DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Mr. Rohit said that he and the woman, who was his brother’s wife, used to fight frequently. His elder brother had died by suicide three years ago and the woman used to live with the accused. The woman had asked Mr. Rohit not to live with his mother and they used to fight over this issue often, a senior police officer said. On Tuesday, an argument had ensued between them. Around 2.30 p.m., Mr. Rohit strangled her, they said.

A case was filed and Mr. Rohit was arrested, the police said.