Man strangles pregnant wife following quarrel

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangulated his five-month pregnant wife to death at their house in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, following a heated argument and surrendered before the police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, the police said.

According to police, Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver found his house locked when he returned home. He went to his in-laws house in the vicinity to check if his wife was there. Later, he was annoyed to find her talking to someone else in the street. This led to a heated argument between the couple.

Kumar, came to the Ambedkar Nagar police station around 12.30 a.m. and surrendered, the police said.

“On visiting his house, the woman’s body was found lying on a bed. Strangulation mark was found on her neck,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

A murder case has been registered against him, Mr. Thakur added.

The accused said that he had a quarrel with his wife and the two got into a scuffle, after which he strangulated her, Mr. Thakur said.