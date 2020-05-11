Delhi

Man strangles pregnant wife following quarrel

He found her talking to someone else

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangulated his five-month pregnant wife to death at their house in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, following a heated argument and surrendered before the police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, the police said.

According to police, Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver found his house locked when he returned home. He went to his in-laws house in the vicinity to check if his wife was there. Later, he was annoyed to find her talking to someone else in the street. This led to a heated argument between the couple.

Kumar, came to the Ambedkar Nagar police station around 12.30 a.m. and surrendered, the police said.

“On visiting his house, the woman’s body was found lying on a bed. Strangulation mark was found on her neck,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

A murder case has been registered against him, Mr. Thakur added.

The accused said that he had a quarrel with his wife and the two got into a scuffle, after which he strangulated her, Mr. Thakur said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:49:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-strangles-pregnant-wife-following-quarrel/article31561448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY