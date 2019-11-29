Man steals cables from news agency office, held

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing cable wires from a news agency’s office on Parliament Street, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that the accused has been identified as Shokeen, a resident of Sita Ram Bazar.

The police said that on Monday, Chief Administrative Officer of the news agency, M.R. Mishra, reported that they appointed a scrap dealer to remove the furniture from the first floor of their office on Parliament Street.

Work affected

“However, after completion of the work, the internet services were abruptly interrupted. As the normal working of the news agency got affected, immediate fault finding exercise was initiated during which it was found that some of the underground cables going from the main hall to the server room had been removed,” Mr. Singhal said.

Cables cut off

During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was revealed that while removing the furniture, three workers of the scrap dealer entered the server room and cut-off the system cables lying under the floor of the main hall and server room and took away the wires in a plastic bag.

The police said that the scrap dealer was then contacted, who told them that the work was sub-contracted to Shokeen. He was traced and arrested on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he stole the cables as there is copper inside it, which can be sold at a high rate. He has no previous criminal record, the police said.