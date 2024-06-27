Man stages his own robbery; money used to repay debt

A 24-year-old delivery worker, along with his brother and cousin, were arrested for allegedly staging his own robbery to repay a loan for his newly purchased motorcycle, the police said on Thursday.

On Sunday, around 2.50 p.m., the police received a PCR call at the Shaheen Bagh police station from a person identifying as Sonu, a delivery worker, who reported that he had been robbed of ₹77,000 - the total money he had received that day after delivering parcels, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (southeast Delhi) said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was initiated, he added.

On scanning the CCTV footages, the police found the registration number of the vehicle used to commit the crime was under the name of Jai Kumar.

“The name and the address of both Jai Kumar and the complainant Sonu was the same. On further interrogation, the complainant disclosed that Jai Kumar is his elder sibling and confessed that he planned the robbery with his brother Jai, 26, and cousin Vikas, 19,” added the DCP.

All of the accused are residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the DCP, the complainant, was the main conspirator. “He had borrowed ₹50,000 from a friend to purchase a bike and in a bid to repay his debt, he staged the robbery with his brother Jai and cousin Vikas,” he added.

The police, during further interrogation, learnt that on the day of the incident, the prime accused called his brother Jai and told him to come to the spot with a toy gun and rob him as per the plan, after which he transferred ₹55,000 to another person to pay his debt.

The police recovered the remaining ₹22,000, the motor bike and the toy gun which were used by the trio.

“All the accused work for private companies and they don’t have any criminal history,” the DCP added. Further investigation is under way.